Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,493 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of CPRT opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

