Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 111 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $230.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.06.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

