Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,921 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

