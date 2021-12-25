Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.

