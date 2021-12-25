Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

