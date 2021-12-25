Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

