Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $55.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.

