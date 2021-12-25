Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.48 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in CVS Health by 21.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1,336.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

