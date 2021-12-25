Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,650,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,463,000 after purchasing an additional 105,611 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 813,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 787,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $31.96.

