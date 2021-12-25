West Coast Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 892 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 78.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 45.1% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $221.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.84 and its 200 day moving average is $245.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

