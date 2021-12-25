West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

