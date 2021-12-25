Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Several analysts recently commented on WTSHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

