Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.73.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$54.26 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.05. The company has a market cap of C$24.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.