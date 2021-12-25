Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.
WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.73.
Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$54.26 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.05. The company has a market cap of C$24.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
