Whittier Trust Co. Has $254,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after acquiring an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock worth $5,847,914. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

