Whittier Trust Co. Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.