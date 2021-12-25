Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.71 and a 200 day moving average of $215.68. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $273.38.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

