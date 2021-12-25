Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

