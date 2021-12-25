Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $165.41 and last traded at $165.94. Approximately 27,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,020,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 41.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 84.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

