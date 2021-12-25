Wing Finance Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07981787 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.47 or 0.99930241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

