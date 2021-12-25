Wingstop Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $172.97 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 83.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

