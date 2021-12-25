WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of Rocky Brands worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

