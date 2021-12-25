WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $571,000 Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of NETSTREIT worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 40,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 152,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $859.07 million, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

