WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW stock opened at $130.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

