WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,404 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.