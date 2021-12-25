Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $96.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

