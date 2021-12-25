Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $132.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock opened at $133.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 998,500 shares of company stock worth $150,840,225. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.