Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

