Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.13.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

