Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,098 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,921 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $216.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

