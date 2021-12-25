XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shot up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 59,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,934,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $157,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

