Yellow Road Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $26,065.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,575,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,281 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars.

