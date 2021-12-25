YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in YETI were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in YETI by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

