Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $231,533.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.66 or 0.08049612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,800.80 or 1.00127695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00071529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00053144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.