Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report $1.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%.

YMTX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. 76,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

