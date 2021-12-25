Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

ARCC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,180. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after buying an additional 644,214 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

