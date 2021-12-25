Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.48). GDS posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.