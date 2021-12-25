Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Intellicheck posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.17. 101,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,606. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 million, a P/E ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

