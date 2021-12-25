Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 1,167,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $555.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.01.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

