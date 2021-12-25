Zacks: Analysts Expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACER shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

