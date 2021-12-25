Zacks: Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 billion. Magna International reported sales of $10.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $36.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after purchasing an additional 262,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,139. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

