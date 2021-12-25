Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post sales of $108.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $139.37. 269,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. Qualys has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

