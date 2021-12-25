Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.28 Million

Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce sales of $200.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $242.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $810.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $883.31 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.85.

Shares of SLAB traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.13. The stock had a trading volume of 228,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,090. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.21. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $21,540,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.