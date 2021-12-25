Zacks: Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Ross Portaro bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. 973,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

