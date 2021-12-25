Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $214.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.90 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 998%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $459.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $475.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $407.35 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $543.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

