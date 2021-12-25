Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KMPR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. 375,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,767. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.70. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 45.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

