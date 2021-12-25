Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Renasant reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Renasant by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.