Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $902.84 Million

Brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post sales of $902.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $952.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $892.50 million. Roku reported sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.52. 2,980,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day moving average is $333.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Roku has a 1 year low of $190.23 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

