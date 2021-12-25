Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.