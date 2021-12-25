Zacks: Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report sales of $342.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $299.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. 362,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,199. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.