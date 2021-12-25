Zacks: Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $0.66 EPS

Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $93,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,595,573. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 112,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,615. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $54.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

